Take the Over in Sabers vs. Rangers

Sabers vs. Rangers, 7:00 ET

We grabbed a win on the ice yesterday. It was a bit sweaty, but we pulled it out and I was happy to take another plus-money victory in the game. If we are being honest, I don’t get nervous about most games. This one had me a little concerned because I usually don’t do team totals and this was a very high total in the game. Either way, it cashed and we move onto today.

The Buffalo Sabers are not officially eliminated but it is essentially a foregone conclusion that they are going to be eliminated. They are chasing the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but at this point, they still need to leapfrog the Penguins and the Panthers and Islanders both have six more points than the Sabers. I suppose stranger things could happen, but it is very unlikely. Their defense also gives me no indication that this is going to actually happen. They have allowed 16 goals over their past five games. They are putting Devon Levi in the net tonight and he’s had a good stretch of play with a 3-1 record over his four games, but just like all of the other Sabers goales, he has allowed at least three goals per game on average. In fairness, the’s allowed two goals in two of the games and then nine in the other two.

The Rangers are locked in for the playoffs, they are going to be one of the top six teams, the only thing left to determine is the order. They’ve looked really good lately. Offensively, they seem to be running on all cylinders and defensively, they are doing a good enough job to keep most teams at bay. They allow a full goal lower than the Sabers on the season. Between the two teams, they have split the regular season series and both games went to overtime. Neither saw more than five goals in the game. Igor Shesterkin is supposed to be in the net tonight for the Rangers and he’s been very good this season allowing just 2.49 goals per game on the season. It could be a bit different as the Sabers have played such good offense lately.

Both teams are playing very well offensively right now and I think the best bet here is to play the over. At 6.5 there is a bit of risk since neither of the first two games went over this total, they didn’t even come close. But, the Rangers offense has been very good lately, and the Sabers have been playing just as well.

