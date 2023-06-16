Take The Dog In This West Coast Game

Videos by OutKick

White Sox vs. Mariners, 10:10 ET

Baseball is one of those sports that one pitch can change the entire trajectory of a game. I feel like I’ve had more of the games go the wrong direction than the right way this season. The season hasn’t been terrible by any means, but it is frustrating when you feel like you get the correct read and one pitch ruins everything. Tonight, we look to dodge that bullet as the White Sox take on Mariners.

The White Sox are well under .500 but somehow I feel like they still have a chance to take this division. None of the teams in this division are that good that a solid second half of the season from the Sox could propel them into first place. There will be only one team from this division that makes the playoffs anyway, why not the White Sox? What needs to change? They need to string together wins, that starts with their pitching staff. The batters could use some more timely hitting as well. Tonight, they have the power-throwing right-hander Michael Kopech taking the ball. Kopech has a 4.34 road ERA over five starts and he has allowed 14 earned runs over 29 innings. His most recent road start was great. He faced the Guardians and allowed just two hits over seven innings. Mariners hitters don’t have much experience against him, but are 4-for-15.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 25: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners walks to the batters box during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Mariners are climbing back into the race, and obviously still have a ton of time with three full months left. Seattle was able to make the playoffs last year, but this season they are looking up at the Angels, Astros, and Rangers. That might be a lot to overcome, but I think they have the talent to at least make a run at the division. It is possible two of the teams from the division make the playoffs, but I’d probably pencil in three teams from the AL East. Today, the Mariners have Bryan Woo take the mound. When first looking at Woo, a glance will tell you he has a 10.80 ERA. The only issue is that he has started two games and allowed eight earned runs over 6.2 innings. Both were road starts, and his most recent was much more promising. When he faced the Angels, he allowed just two earned runs over 4.2 innings.

Quite frankly, I’m a bit surprised that the White Sox are the underdog in this game. I’m taking them at +120 for the game. I have a lot of faith in Kopech to get this one done. I’ll back the White Sox. Hopefully we can avoid one bad pitch.

