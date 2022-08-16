Take the Dog in Diamondbacks vs. Giants

We went 2-1 in the game last night as the Mariners decided to score 4 runs in the ninth and cost us the chance at the sweep, still, we picked up roughly 1.2u depending on what you got with the Marlins play. Never complain about winning days.

At this point, if you are an avid reader of these pieces (thank you), you’re probably sick of hearing me talk about how surprising and good Merrill Kelly has been this season. Well, it won’t stop today, because the guy has made me good money this year. We didn’t win the bet we placed on his last game, but we still have a chance today to make up for that. Kelly takes the ball against the Giants and this will be the fourth time he has done that this season. He has a 1.69 ERA against the Giants this season and that covers 21.1 innings. He has done it both on the road and at home too, finding success at both locations. Tonight should be more of the same.

The Giants are bringing Jakob Junis to fight Kelly and he’s been decent on the year, even if his last two outings haven’t been spectacular. In August, he has yet to make it out of the fourth innings and has allowed nine runs in the six innings he has pitched. He’s only faced the Diamondbacks once this year and he went 4.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. At home, he’s been fine but does have a slightly higher ERA at 3.93. During night games he has pitched well, but the Giants are still being cautious with him. I don’t expect him to make it to the fifth inning and that is a lot to ask of the Giants bullpen.

We are going to stay on the Kelly train tonight and play the Diamondbacks to win at +108.