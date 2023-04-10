Take The Dodgers Over Giants In ‘Freeway Series’ Opener On Monday Night

Videos by OutKick

Outside of the Red Sox-Yankees or Cardinals-Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) at the San Francisco Giants (4-5) is the biggest rivalry in MLB. The Dodgers-Giants 3-game set at Oracle Park begins Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET.

LAD sends out lefty ace Julio Urias (2-0, 1.50 ERA) Monday and San Francisco counters with RHP Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55 ERA).

Logan Webb reacts during a game against the LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Urias picked up two NL West home wins already, beating the D-Backs on Opening Day. Urias then pitching 6-scoreless innings in a win at the Rockies Tuesday. He has a 12/2 K/BB rate in 12 IP thus far.

Webb on the other hand got raked in his first two starts of 2023, both on the road. The Yankees hit 2 HR on him Opening Day and Webb gave up 4 ER in his next start at the White Sox.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Odds for the LA Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, April 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The Giants are 24-7 straight up (SU) at home with Webb on the hill since 2021. But Urias owned San Francisco last year. LAD was 4-1 SU in Urias’ five starts vs. San Francisco in 2022 with an average score of 3.4-1.4.

According to Statcast, Urias’ advanced numbers are much better vs. the Giants than Webb’s against the Dodgers. Also, LAD’s bullpen has a 2.97 FIP (“fielding independent pitching”) and San Francisco’s bullpen FIP is 4.96.

In 132 plate appearances (PA) against active Giants batters, Urias has a 28.8% K-rate with a .184/.230/.281 expected batting average (xBA), wOBA (xwOBA), and slugging percentage (xSLG).

Dodgers starting LHP Julio Urias throws against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Webb’s K-rate is 20.0% and a .312/.387/.497 xBA, xwOBA and xSLG slash line in 145 PA vs. current Dodgers hitters. Urias has a 84.9 mph exit velocity (EV) in these spots and Webb has a 91.5 mph EV.

Per FanGraphs, San Francisco’s lineup is last in both wRC+ (28) and wOBA (.213) vs. left-handed pitching and 29th in both ISO (.068) and BB/K rate (0.15). LAD’s lineup is 4th in wRC+ (128), 3rd in wOBA (.371), 3rd in BB/K rate (0.61), and 2nd in ISO (.255).

Finally, there has been sharp line movement in the betting market toward LA. The Dodgers opened as -135 favorites and have been steamed up to the current number (-145) despite their 3-game losing skid.

BET: Dodgers (-145) moneyline at DraftKings

Betting Strategy : “Risk” 1 unit instead of betting to win 1 unit. The example of what I mean is in the screenshot below.

The LA Dodgers’ moneyline odds vs. the San Francisco Giants on Monday, April 10 from DraftKings.

