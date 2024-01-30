Take Tar Heels To Cover On Road

Videos by OutKick

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 7:00 ET

We got back on track with one game and one win in college basketball last night. I was once again crushed in the NBA and NHL, so I’ll stick to the amateur ranks for now. Tonight, we get a game between the number three-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and the struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While this isn’t a game where both are ranked, I think we could find it pretty interesting, and more importantly, can take a unit from the books.

North Carolina comes into the game on a roll, having won 10 straight games and going 9-0 in the ACC since conference play began. What I am most impressed by at this point is that they have already grabbed five road victories in those nine games. It isn’t easy to win on the road in college even when you are the better team. However, the Tar Heels are certainly locked in this year and that is a drastic difference from the disappointment that was last year. This team is led by two guys: RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. Davis has been the leading scorer in 14 of the team’s 20 games. Bacot has lead the team in scoring for 4 games. That is consistency and dominance from their two best players which is most important in the college ranks. You know what to expect from this club and opponents still can’t seem to stop either of them. Additionally, they have a third guy, Harrison Ingram, who has been reliable all season and a catalyst on the boards to help extend offensive possessions and limit opponents by grabbing defensive boards. Ingram has led the team in rebounding in eight of the 20 games, while Bacot has led them in 10 of the 20.

North Carolina star Armando Bacot admits that pressure has gotten to the Heels this season. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech is not on a roll and has not been good this season. Currently, they are in a losing streak, having dropped four of their past five, eight of their past nine, and three straight. They started the ACC play with a win over Duke fairly early in the season and they ran their record to 8-3 before they started this losing stretch. They now sit at 2-7 in the ACC and 9-11 overall. They have had some games without some key players, but not enough to justify the losses. Their outside shooting leaves a lot to be desired with their team shooting just 32.2% from deep and only 67.2% from the free throw line this year. This should be one of the games that Georgia Tech gets amped up to play in, but I don’t think they have guys that will be able to hang with North Carolina and I certainly don’t think their defense can hold down both Bacot and Davis. Georgia Tech is a little more balanced with the scoring approach this season and has had seven different leading scorers this year.

North Carolina should win this game with ease. I know going on the road can be difficult, and they have a big game with Duke coming up, but I just don’t see a path for the guards of Georgia Tech to hang with North Carolina. The Tar Heels should win this game by 10 or more points. It could be a bit sweaty, but I’ll take them to cover the -8.5 even on the road. I think the under should be in play here too, but I can’t confidently play it.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024