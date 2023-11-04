Take Sooners To Beat Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State, 3:30 ET

Rivalry games sometimes mean a bit more. Every year we know we will get certain matchups, but that only means we get to look forward to something. Today, the #9 ranked Oklahoma Sooners take on the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. This matchup is more than pride for a lot of folks with both of them needing to keep winning in hopes of moving up the ranks as the season draws to a close.

Oklahoma has to be fairly frustrated coming off of last week’s loss to Kansas. Perhaps it was to be expected. They barely beat Texas, in Texas, but they were able to escape on a last second play. It was dramatic but a big win. Then the next game they barely beat UCF. In fact, they were down at home entering the fourth quarter. Finally, they ended up losing to Kansas last week. The game was close essentially the whole time and it was just the time for them to break finally. Oklahoma has one of the best offenses in the nation and has solid, but beatable defense. Their passing defense is fairly average and can be exploited. Their rushing defense is slightly better but still is susceptible to allowing a few longer runs. I do think the best quarterback is on the Sooners side. He should be able to make plays with both his arm and his legs in this game and keep the offense rolling against a Cowboys defense that doesn’t have a ton of stops in them. Now that their schedule has gotten tougher, Oklahoma hasn’t looked quite as dominant but should be the better team in this one.

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 6: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys gives the thumbs up and thanks fans after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 29-21 at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 6, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State has the edge of being at home in this game. Outside of that, they have one other factor that I think could lead them to winning the game. Their running game is very good. Led by Ollie Gordon II they should be something that Oklahoma really needs to prepare for. Gordon already has over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. I have to expect that Oklahoma will stack the box, but I’m guessing that the Cowboys are going to still manage to get Gordon his carries and some yardage on the ground. If they need to rely on Alan Bowman to win the game for them, I think this will be a long day for the Cowboys. The Sooners should be able to manage both man-to-man and zone coverage against the passing game. On the season, Bowman only has 1,580 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also allowed five interceptions. Oklahoma State can win this game if they create enough holes for Gordon and are able to control the clock. The other key for them is to find the right time to pass. That’s as important, in my opinion, as completing the passes.

If Oklahoma is going to spend most of the game expecting someone to run the ball, Oklahoma State will need to find the optimal time to exploit that preparation and get the ball to receivers. I think this game will go to the Sooners. The question is if they can cover the spread. If they didn’t lose last week, I think Oklahoma State would cover and maybe win. But, I think the loss should be an eye-opener. I’ll take Oklahoma to cover the -6.