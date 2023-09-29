Take Gallen To Solidify D’Backs Playoff Hopes

Videos by OutKick

Astros vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 ET

We’ve reached what will be the final series for teams and there are few games with more importance than this one. Both teams are looking to secure their place in the playoffs, and both teams need to win. If you want drama and want playoff baseball early, here it is. The Astros and Diamdonbacks square off in Arizona as they both want to lay claim to a spot in the postseason.

The Astros can’t sit comfortably just yet. The Mariners could overthrow them, and even the Astros could take down the Blue Jays as well. This is a game that very much still matters. It is an interesting concept because if you cared about some of the earlier games in the season, these games might not be quite as stressful. But, with 162 games, I suppose I can understand why a team might not think it is a big deal. The Astros were able to win the World Series last year, but not making the playoffs this year would be a huge disappointment. They hand the ball to JP France to try and vault them into the playoffs. He has been very good this year with an 11-6 record and a 3.83 ERA overall. France hasn’t faced the Diamondbacks this year and the two hitters on the team and they are a combined 2-for-5.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a double in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks look like they will probably make the playoffs after all. I think this seems like the appropriate destiny for them anyway. They were leading the division at the All-Star Break but the Dodgers went nuclear and cut off that access point to the playoffs for them. The Wild Card always seemed like the appropriate destination for the Diamondbacks. Tonight, they can further solidify, and perhaps clinch the Wild Card with a win from their Ace, Zac Gallen. Gallen has turned in another strong campaign with a 17-8 record and a 3.49 ERA. Best of all for today’s hopes is that he’s been incredibly strong at home this season with a 2.45 ERA. Though, the concern here is that his September starts have seen him allow nine earned runs in two outings at home. Prior to that, he had only allowed 17 earned runs over 13 starts at home. Is he starting to have some regression? Hard to precisely say because he also has turned in two scoreless outings in September, so it isn’t like all of his starts have been bad or something.

If we are being objective, the Astros have the better team. They probably have the better bullpen, they probably have the better fielding, but the Diamondbacks have the better starter, and that means a ton in baseball. I’m going to take Gallen and the Diamondbacks, who have been hot lately, to win this game.

