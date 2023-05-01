Take Devils To Win Game 7

Videos by OutKick

Rangers vs. Devils, 8:00 ET

The NHL had a great day yesterday with two Game 7s on Sunday night. Both games were exciting as one went to overtime and the other was a tightly contested game. We were able to get one of the games and take a victory with the under in the Kraken vs. Avalanche game. We have one more Game 7 tonight and I have a play on this one as well.

This series has been one of the more interesting ones of a very entertaining first round for the NHL Playoffs. The Rangers come into the game after saving their season with a convincing 5-2 win on their home ice. After taking the first two games of the series on the road, they dropped three straight to the Devils. It was as if their offense disappeared in those games before finally returning. Now, it came back for one game, that doesn’t mean that it is going to result in a continued return. The Rangers need to rely on that offense in order to keep the pressure on the Devils in this game. If they can keep pressuring New Jersey with shots, good things can happen. If they play nervous or stay back, it could be a big disaster.

Game 7: Rangers vs. Devils (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New Jersey still has a chance to take this series after the Game 6 disappointment. Perhaps they realized it and weren’t as concerned, but now the pressure is certainly there and they gave the Rangers hope. One bigger concern is they have lost two home games in this series already so it isn’t like New York can’t win a road game. The Rangers have been very good on the road all season and the Devils haven’t been terrible at home or anything, but this is a tough game for them. The Rangers scored five goals in all three of their wins, and in their losses, they’ve scored just two goals combined. If the Devils keep the score low, they can win, but if their defense falls apart again, they go home.

We saw two road teams take down home teams yesterday. I am not sure that we get a third one here. The total on this game is just 5.5 and it is juiced to the under, which favors the defense of the Devils. I’ll back New Jersey in this one at -120.

