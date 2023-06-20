Take Cole At This Low Price

Videos by OutKick

Mariners vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

Baseball is one of the best sports to bet on because you can simplify a lot of things. You can see that a pitcher is good or bad in a certain situation and with first five bets you can focus in on starters. That’s just one example, but there are many. I’m on a nice hot streak right now and looking to keep it going here in a game between the Mariners and Yankees.

The Mariners come into today’s game after a long day of travel/rest day yesterday. Seattle is one of those teams that really needs to start putting the petal to the metal and working hard to rack up wins. They made the playoffs last season, but it is likely they need to win the division to get back there this year. The Angels and Rangers have made significant progress this season, and they still need to deal with the Astros. The Mariners are playing pretty average right now and it is in line with their overall team record of 35-35. Today they have George Kirby pitching for them. He’s been pretty solid overall, but most importantly, he has been very consistent. His ERA for this season is 3.24 and his road ERA is 3.29. He dominated the Yankees in the one game that he had against them this season. He went eight innings and allowed just three hits with no earned runs.

The Mariners and George Kirby take on the Yankees tonight. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sometimes all you want to do is get the bad taste out of your mouth. What bad taste, you might ask? The taste of losing three straight to your archrivals. They just dropped three straight to the Red Sox and have lost four games in a row. The Yankees haven’t been playing great baseball lately. The good news for the Yankees is that they are getting their ace Gerrit Cole to take the ball today. He has been phenomenal all season and I think he can keep it going here. This month he has post three straight quality starts. All of them were six-inning outings and he allowed two or fewer earned runs. As long as he doesn’t allow home runs, he really doesn’t allow too many runs. The Mariners can hit home runs, but they aren’t exactly mashers. Seattle hitters are hitting just .206 against him in their careers, but seven of their 27 hits have gone over the fence.

Maybe I’ll be stubborn and angry about this tomorrow, but I’m getting the Yankees at home, coming off of a bad loss with their best pitcher on the mound. They also are facing a team on the first game of a road trip that had to travel across the country. Kriby is a solid pitcher, but not on the level of Gerrit Cole. I’ll back Cole and the Yankees at -115.

