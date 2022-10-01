Take Cease and Sox Over Padres

White Sox vs. Padres, 8:40 ET

These are two teams I’ve circled in on quite a bit over the season. The White Sox were a team that I thought were going to be awesome. That was a complete disaster of a year for them. I also feel like 90% of the time I bet on the Padres, I was wrong (don’t worry, I checked it hasn’t been that bad). Just one of those situations where I didn’t have a good feel for them.

Dylan Cease is making his final case for being the Cy Young. Honestly, it is very justified that he should take home the award. He pitched the full season (Justin Verlander didn’t) and he continues to pitch well despite not being in the playoffs. He has been better on the road than he has been at home which is really hard to do. On the road, he has a 1.63 ERA over 13 starts. He has a quality start in four of his past five road starts. He was outstanding in July with a 0.76 ERA, but he is trying really hard to be just as good in September – he has a 1.13 ERA this month. The biggest question here is if the Sox hitters are even trying anymore. They could do Cease a favor and try to help him out in this game with some runs.

Mike Clevenger is a guy that should be familiar with the White Sox and some of their lineup. Having pitched for Cleveland for years, he is used to the White Sox hitters, but only three of them have more than ten at-bats against him. Looking at Clevenger’s overall statistics, he has a 4.49 ERA, but that doesn’t really tell the whole story. At home, in San Diego, he has been more comfortable. At home, he has a 3.07 ERA, but the issue here is that he only has 44 innings there. It is somewhat strange but he basically only posts a quality start or gives up four or more earned runs.

I’m going to do it. I’m taking the White Sox once again. The Padres have all but clinched a playoff spot (It is almost a certainty that it will happen). The White Sox are done and have nothing to play for, but if you’re telling me I can get plus money on a Cy Young finalist over a team that has a pitcher that struggles quite a bit, I’m going to take it every time. White Sox +110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024