Take A Shot With Lynn On The Hill.

White Sox vs. Angels, 4:07 ET

I took the Padres yesterday with two plays. I figured they would win on the run line because Mitch Keller was starting to fall apart on the season, and they had the best pitcher in June (Blake Snell) on the hill for them. It all went to hell though as they ended up scoring seven runs (not off of Snell) but then they lost the game. If the game took place again today, I probably would do the same thing. That’s the thing about betting, sometimes your analysis is fine, but the outcome isn’t. It could happen again today, but let’s hope we can take down a win in the White Sox vs. Angels.

The White Sox are looking to avoid losing the four-game set against the Angels today. They’ve struggled against just about everyone this season so it isn’t much of a surprise if they lose this game as well. They’ve played the AL West in nine of the past 12 games and they are just 3-6 over those games. The White Sox haven’t played well at home this year, but at least they are 20-20 there. On the road, they are 15-27 which is awful. There are only a handful of teams that have fewer road wins than the White Sox. Today they have Lance Lynn on the hill. He has really struggled on the season, but I do need to give him a bit of credit that he has had a nice stretch here with the last two games. In his most recent outing, he went 5.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. Prior to that, he allowed three earned over seven innings. Angels hitters should be familiar with him from his time in Texas, and they are hitting .299 against him.

Back the White Sox in a game against the Angels in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels needed to have a nice stretch once again. They can call this a nice stretch if they are able to win the series today. That would give them four wins over their past six games. Right now they are 4-5 over their last nine games, so that also puts them at 5-5 over their past 10. In this division, they need to be taking two of three games as much as possible (I know this is a four-game set). If they can do that regularly, they will be able to compete for the division and might be able to compete for a Wild Card spot if they fall short of the division. Today, they put Patrick Sandoval on the mound. Sandoval has a 4.16 ERA on the season and that increases slightly in his home starts. He allowed five earned over five innings in his most recent home start. Even though he had one really nice start against the lowly Royals, this has been his worst month. In three of his four starts, he has allowed 14 earned runs over 13.1 innings. He has been pretty solid against White Sox hitters over their limited experiences, holding them to a .231 average against him.

I think the White Sox actually win this one. Sandoval hasn’t pitched well lately, and even as poorly as the White Sox have been playing, I think it is worth a shot here at the plus money. It’s not going to be the most comfortable one with Lynn on the mound. But the White Sox are also better against lefties than they are against righties. I’ll take a shot on the White Sox at +115.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024