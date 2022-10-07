Take a Risk on the Under in Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas vs. Oklahoma, 12:00 ET

At one point, both of these teams were ranked and considered to be potential conference winners. There still is a possibility they can climb back into the race, but it is looking less likely now that they are both 3-2. However, the loser probably needs to set their sights on something different.

Texas was a team that I had high hopes for on the season, and they have actually been pretty good. Their losses came to #1 Alabama, and then an overtime loss at Texas Tech. The season is probably not going to result in much, but it isn’t all their fault. I really liked quarterback Quinn Ewers, but he was injured and Hudson Card has taken over. Card has been pretty good on the season with a really nice game last week against West Virginia that saw him throw 303 yards and three touchdowns. Standout running back Bijan Robinson has now had three consecutive 100-yard games for the Longhorns but he will probably need to be even more involved on the offense if they expect to keep any success going.

Oklahoma has posted back-to-back losses and is probably coming out of this one looking for revenge. After allowing 41 points to Kansas State and 55 to TCU, I have to imagine their defense is going to be playing all out. In order to win, they will have to do something different, because right now they look completely overmatched. I don’t think it is a matter of play calling, but something has to change. Offenses are getting whatever they want against the Sooners. Their team allows almost 200 rushing yards a game, and now they face the guy who will likely be the top running back drafted when he goes. Oklahoma’s offense has done their part to help win games. Led by Dillon Gabriel, they are averaging 481 yards of total offense per game. Now is the time for the defense to step up.

I’m going to take a little bit of a risk and take the under here. As mentioned, Oklahoma’s defense looks terrible right now so that’s why this is a risk. That and the fact that both of these teams are capable of high numbers. I would expect Texas to try and run the ball a lot which could slow the game down a little bit in favor of the under. The only question though is if they recognize that the Oklahoma defense is hurting right now and they come right out of the gates looking to crush their spirits. I’ll play the under either way at 65.5.

