Taylor Swift Hype Officially Out Of Control As Spotify Spits In Faces Of Real Football Fans

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sad to declare that Taylor Swift’s current influence on the NFL has gone too far.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (I truly envy you if that’s the case), you know very well how much Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs/Bears game has moved the cultural needle.

Her appearance seemed to confirm rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce. While it remains to be seen whether or not that’s true, there is no debate that the current NFL news cycle is about T-Swift at all times.

Taylor Swift is the lead of Spotify’s Tailgate Party playlist. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Spotify embarrasses itself with Taylor Swift tailgate playlist.

Spotify is now getting in on the action and has made Swift’s song “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)” the lead of its official Tailgate Party playlist.

Nothing says a great day of football like a song about yearning for a man to get with you. If that doesn’t scream cold beers and heated rivalries, I don’t know what does.

In case you don’t believe me, below is a screenshot in case Spotify quickly wises up under the OutKick pressure and changes it.

Spotify gets in on the NFL/Taylor Swift hype. (Credit: Spotify Screenshot)

A quick glance at the playlist shows there are at least four other Taylor Swift songs, and the entire playlist was updated over the past two days.

That means some highly-paid dweeb at Spotify sat down, thought to themselves what people want to hear at a tailgate and came up with “Cruel Summer” and multiple other Taylor Swift tracks.

How are you going to put “Thunderstruck” and T-Swift on the same playlist? It makes no sense. A tailgate is about getting mentally prepared to dominate and humiliate your opponent. It’s not a time for love songs.

It’s a time for “Country Roads,” party rock music, “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” 50 Cent’s “Many Men” and any other song that makes you want to drink cold beer and kick butt on the gridiron.

Hit play on the song below and tell me what vibe you get. You ready for some smash mouth football or do you feel like it’s what teenage girls listen to?

At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand, and I’m officially at that point. If I show up to a tailgate and “You Belong With Me” is playing, you’re going to see speakers flying through the air and all hell break loose. These are my terms, and I know I’m not alone.