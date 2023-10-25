Taijuan Walker Shows Major Frustrations With Phillies After Not Getting Start During Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

Taijuan Walker signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the Philadelphia Phillies during this past offseason. He pitched more than 170 innings during his first campaign with the Phils, but didn’t throw a single pitch during Philadelphia’s postseason run, and he’s not exactly happy about that.

Following the Phillies’ Game 7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS on Tuesday night, Walker jumped on X, formerly Twitter, and posted “Disrespect is at an all-time high #nextyear.”

It doesn’t take an MLB insider to decipher the not-so-cryptic post.

Walker liked a number of posts from fans who replied to his original message.

(Twitter/Tai_Walker)

None of the posts Walker liked on X were vulgar by any means. Liking posts from strangers is how today’s athletes voice their frustrations.

The Phillies’ starting pitching wasn’t bad during their run to the NLCS, but it’s clear that Walker thinks he could have helped his team get over the hump and punch their ticket to the World Series.

Walker finished the regular season with a 4.38 ERA to go along with 138 strikeouts against 733 total batters faced.

While the Phillies seemed like a team of destiny early in the postseason after stunning the Atlanta Braves and having home-field advantage against the Diamondbacks, it wasn’t meant to be as they dropped Games 6 and 7 at Citizens Bank Park.