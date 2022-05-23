T-Wolves Poach President Tim Connelly From The Nuggets In A Massive Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves have landed Nuggets president Tim Connelly with a five-year, $40 million deal that includes ownership equity, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. A monster hire by Minnesota as they look to transform their franchise from a play-in bubble team to contenders in the western conference.

This is about as good as they could’ve done.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets President Tim Connelly has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that’ll make him one of the NBA’s highest compensated executives. Significant coup for Minnesota franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2022

Denver made a bid to keep Connelly that would've moved him into one of the better paid league executives, sources said, but the ownership equity with Minnesota is life-changing money — something only a very few executives have in their deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2022

This is a home run from the T-Wolves that now poach the mastermind behind drafting two-time MVP Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick back in 2014. Overall, Connelly is known for having an eye for talent that’s been successful in Denver had it not been undone by catastrophic injuries to key contributors like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr..

Connelly met with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor this past weekend and agreed to the deal following a meeting with both Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who are set to take over ownership in 2023. The Timberwolves offered a godfather package for one of the game’s top executives and now they’re in position to become one of the league’s best teams. It always helps letting a qualifies captain steer the ship for once.

Luckily for Tim Connelly, the Wolves already have two franchise cornerstones in place with Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns. Both young and ready to build towards the future. What a move by Minnesota.