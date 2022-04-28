T-Wolves’ Karl Anthony-Towns Hilariously Changes His Voice For His Postgame Interview

After hearing Karl Anthony-Towns’ postgame interview following this past weekend’s Game 4 win, a couple TikTokers made a brilliant observation. Towns is deliberately changing his voice to sound like an NBA legend. It’s a hysterical watch:

How Twitter trolls act in real life vs how they sound on the internet pic.twitter.com/BgjoA9vG9Y — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) April 28, 2022

A big win to tie the series at two, for sure. But to change your voice and drop he had to “go get ’em” and “I just came hear to do my job” in an unrecognizable voice? “Job’s not done,” he concluded. Okay, Kobe.

And there’s a major difference between our clown around voice and a tone we use for professional settings, but these two voices don’t even seem like the same person. So laughable.

It’s clear Towns is more interested in public perception than basketball right now after he’s already made a fool of himself this postseason. The big man mic’d himself up earlier this postseason suggesting the Grizzlies had to come to Minnesota all to lose, and then he dropped just 15 points. No doubt it’s difficult to be a consistent star in the NBA, but to pound your chest and speak like you’re a cold killer when you’ve never gotten anything done in the playoffs? Figure it out.

Towns and his new voice head back home for a win-or-go-home Game 6. If they lose, he might revert his voice back to Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks.