Syracuse’s New Football Coach Gives Passionate Speech About Loyalty And Being On Welfare: VIDEO

Syracuse football coach Fran Brown is winning over a lot of fans before a single snap has been played.

The Orange recently hired Brown away from the Georgia Bulldogs after firing Dino Babers. It’s a new era of Syracuse football.

There’s nothing fans get more excited about than learning about a new coach. It injects a sense of energy and passion into the base.

Well, something tells me Syracuse fans are really going to like the former Georgia assistant.

Syracuse hired Fran Brown as the program’s new football coach after hiring Dino Babers. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Syracuse coach Fran Brown talks about being on welfare.

“Like I told you all earlier, I’m from Camden. Every coach get up here and say, ‘This is home. I’m never going nowhere’ and then three years later he’s trying to get a new job or new contract. Guys, I come from welfare, baby. I’m good. I don’t gotta have that family first card no more. I’m here for life. I promise you that. I got that little girl. Until she turns about 12, 13 years old – she’s two – I’m gonna step away and take care of my daughter. But you got my word. My name is all I got. I’ve been taught that my whole life. I will be here. I will bust my butt,” a borderline emotional Brown told the press after being hired by the Orange.

You can watch his viral comments below.

I can already tell people are going to love this guy. That was simply raw emotions. You don’t really hear coaches talk like that anymore

Fans do hear a lot of coachspeak about loyalty, and then as Brown pointed out, they ditch as soon as there’s a bigger payday.

Brown claims he’s not interested in that at all, despite having no previous connections to Syracuse. The reason why is super simple. He used to be on welfare, and is now making millions to coach football. He’s apparently content with and grateful for his current financial situation. He wants to coach the Orange until his child is 12 or 13 and then take a step back.

If he’s successful, he could earn more than enough to retire during a solid decade run at Syracuse.

Fran Brown is the new football coach at Syracuse. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Humility is becoming rarer and rarer in America, but it’s clear Fran Brown has it. Something tells me fans of the Orange are really going to like this guy leading the program.