Sydney Sweeney Shows Hot Women How To Eat Chicken Wings

I’ll say it again: Actress Sydney Sweeney is the hero Gen Z pop culture needs at this time.

The latest role from Sweeney, 26, has her appearing in the horror film “Immaculate” where she’s “offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent,” but the new home has some issues and one thing leads to another and Sweeney’s character, Cecilia, ends up pregnant with what might be a demon baby.

Crazy, right?

via First We Feast

“Da Bomb is a really bomb!” 26-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney said of the blazing hot sauce she ate during a taping of “First We Feast.” (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

What’s also crazy is that Sweeney is out doing the media rounds and she appeared this week on the “First We Feast” show where stars eat hot wings while chatting about their latest projects. The news here is that we’re living during these times when hot women will get chicken chunks because they refuse to work their way through a traditional chicken wing.

Sweeney, as we’ve found out via a 2022 party featuring “MAGA-like hats,” isn’t like the rest of Gen Z.

The lefties hate her when she won’t bend a knee to their demands. The hat party sent them into a frenzy. Now Sweeney’s eating traditional wings and she’s hot. That’s a recipe for the 220-pound they/them vegan nutjobs to lose their minds.

TOMORROW on #HotOnes, @sydney_sweeney takes on the Wings of Death. 💀 Will she make it to the end? Find out @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3NPkaJHc20 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) January 24, 2024

When was the last time you were cruising Instagram Story and an Instagram model is crushing traditional wings? Never. It doesn’t happen. Instead, the IGs are sitting by a pool with their bloated racks blasting towards the camera. Maybe they’re in a pool looking out at the ocean. Or perhaps they’re at a football game standing on the sideline.

Ladies, be like Sweeney. Mix it up. Have a chicken wing. Eat a Costco hot dog. Crush a corndog at a carnival.

“Da Bomb is a really bomb! Oh my god,” Sweeney says as she deals with the heat from the aptley named sauce that had her sweating and in tears.

“I think they all just waited to kick in all at the same time. Da Bomb unlocked it all,” she said of the hot sauces.

And with that, Sweeney’s latest fun media stop was over.