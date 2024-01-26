Sydney Sweeney Ditches Bikini For Horrifying New Movie: Trailer

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney is putting her acting range on display with the upcoming movie “Immaculate.”

The star actress and OutKick fan favorite is known for starring in “Euphoria,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Anyone but You,” “The White Lotus,” and several other major productions.

She’s not exactly known for the horror genre or super dark content, and I’m excluding the messed up themes of “Euphoria,” which I refuse to watch.

However, she seems intent on expanding her horizons because “Immaculate” looks horrifying as all hell.

Sydney Sweeney stars in the upcoming movie “Immaculate.” (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Trailer drops for “Immaculate” with Sydney Sweeney.

The plot is described as, “Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets.”

The plot description kind of buries the lede:

Cecilia becomes pregnant seemingly through immaculate conception, and it’s not good news. Not at all. In fact, there might be a little demon baby in there.

Give the trailer a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is…..definitely not what fans are used to when it comes to the kind of films and shows Sydney Sweeney is known for.

Not even a little bit, but that’s not a bad thing. She ditched her skimpy bikinis and viral Instagram posts for a horror movie that looks like it will stop viewers from sleeping.

Adapt or die. It’s a mindset that applies most places, and it definitely applies in Hollywood. You can only play young female characters who laugh in lighthearted stories for so long.

Eventually, you have to broaden up the work if you want to score bigger parts and bigger paydays. That’s exactly what Sydney Sweeney is doing with “Immaculate.”

Honestly, the trailer is pretty fire, and I’m not even a huge fan of horror films.

Will “Immaculate” be worth watching? We’ll find out starting March 22, but Sweeney is a solid talent, even if she doesn’t get the respect she deserves. The focus tends to be on her Instagram presence – for good reason – but she has legit acting chops. I fully expect that to be on display in “Immaculate.” Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.