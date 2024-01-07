Sydney Sweeney Continues Her Role As Gen Z’s Pop Culture Hero, Announces She’s Back In A Bikini In Australia

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney hasn’t blinked since being tasked with embracing her role as the Gen Z savior of pop culture. She’s continued to bring the fun, the glamor, and the entertainment as she always has to a society that’s in need of all three.

The 26-year-old isn’t backing down either. She’s stiff-arming the critics – Derrick Henry-style – along the way and she isn’t conforming to a narrative she doesn’t buy into.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

You come at Sydney with unfounded claims and she’s firing back with an honest, unrehearsed answer that not everyone is going to like. That’s how you save pop culture.

“I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have,” she said in response to claims she was objectified in a Rolling Stones music video last year.

“That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good.”

After hitting the promotional tour and the red carpet events for Anyone But You hard before its release on December 22, she ended the year with a few of her favorite things. She did some skiing, paddling through some partially frozen water, and some time next to a fire while out in the snow.

Sydney Sweeney Picking Up Where She Left Off Last Year

Not a bad way to wrap up a pretty big year and prepare for another one in 2024. It didn’t take long for Sydney to get back to work.

A few weeks removed from her last trip to Australia, she was back and taking to social media to inform her over 16 million followers of that return. She’s there for her latest role in Ron Howard’s Eden.

But she didn’t announce her return to the country from a set or while getting her hair and makeup done. She didn’t do that because that’s boring and she’s anything but boring.

Sydney instead made the announcement from the balcony of a hotel in her bikini.

Now that’s fun. That’s how you prepare folks for another stint Down Under and another year of kicking ass and making headlines.

This is Sydney Sweeney’s world and we’re all just living in it.