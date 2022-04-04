Sydney Sweeney Checks In From Cannes, Tiger Woods IS BACK & John Daly Is Back At Hooters Selling Merchandise

Observations from the road to meet OutKick coworkers in Cleveland

I’m not sure when my iPhone map app started sending out alerts for cops shooting radar, but let’s just say that app is spot-on and it’s appreciated. I’d say out of the six or seven alerts it sent out over a 100-mile drive, only one alert ended up being a false alarm. Now, I wasn’t going more than five to seven over the speed limit, but it deterred me from jumping in behind the New York license plates to follow and do 80. The Winking Lizard bar in Independence, OH actually has a giant iguana named Pickles in a cage at the front door. Pickles, who laid there under a heat lamp, looks like he/she has been crushing too many draft beers. I’ve never seen a parking lot that packed at 6 p.m. on a Sunday night at a sports bar/wing joint in maybe 20 years. Is this common for Clevelanders on a Sunday night? It was interesting to hear about how my coworkers ended up at OutKick. Copy Editor Cortney shared her story about how she followed Clay on Twitter and noticed columns that needed work so she sent Clay an email offering her copy editing skills. She talked about how the email would probably get lost in the shuffle or Clay would have an administrative assistant write back thanking her for the email. One thing led to another and she ended up with a full-time job. As one of two remaining original OutKick reboot employees (Bobby is the other) from June 1, 2020, I’m starting to feel like an old grizzled veteran. Remember, two full years of Internet work is like 5 years of work at a regular 9-to-5 day job. There’s so much change in this industry that sticking around for two-year periods is quite an accomplishment. Copy Editor Cortney is right, meeting people in person is still undefeated. It’s now $7.50 to drive 100 miles on the Turnpike and there were zero construction projects or orange barrels. I’ll take it. This summer it’ll be a different story. The Oberlin exit area needs some serious work. NASCAR on the radio while driving in a straight line across Ohio is a great experience. Would it be nice to lean into some curves as the MRN’s team is describing the action into turn one at Richmond? Sure, but there aren’t many curves on the Ohio Turnpike, so you have to take what the highway is giving.

Pickles

Weekend reports

• Bill C. writes:

Working the champions tour event this weekend in Gulfport. Fan-favorite Miguel Angel Jimenez rocking a big Cuban cigar at 9 am while warming up at the putting green.

Congrats on the new job title. I assume the commissioner of the TNML falls under this.

Thanks again for keeping the screencaps community grounded.

Bill adds:

Although this is surely one of the least flashy pair of pants in his wardrobe.

• Pat M. writes:

Joe, love screencaps. We sold our home and moved in with our son in Vancouver USA.

I get the Thursday Sunday mowing rotation but up here in Washington state you mow when it isn’t raining. Which meant while watching Duke and NC we got it done. Also while cooking up salmon on the Traeger.

My son did a great job on the stripes after I told him about the importance. The backyard pic was from Sunday when he used the same stripes for the fertilizer spreader.

Also congrats on your new title. As a former Director of Marketing and E-commerce, I love it!

####

Look at that turf! I’m at least 2-3 weeks away from the yard even remotely looking that lush. And remember, we do our best to mow on Thursdays. During the early weeks of the season and late in the fall we must adjust to playing conditions. But during the meat of the schedule, it better be a complete rainout because league members don’t want to be mowing on Friday nights or Saturdays at noon.

And I’m pretty jealous of Pat firing up the salmon. Best I can do in that world is fresh walleye, which sure isn’t bad.

• Dane in Missouri writes:

Really just wanted to pass along a simple equation for our loyal Screencaps readers to save them my headache from today:

Required mulch = (estimated mulch x 4.8)

Getting some tulips in somewhat made up for multiple Home Depot mulch trips. Here’s to all the ‘caps readers out there hitting the spring projects early.

And with that, let’s get the week rolling. I know you’re struggling after a big Final Four/Wrestlemania weekend. I know you finished a bunch of odd jobs around the house so these jobs don’t interfere with your Masters week plans. I was in big box stores at least five times this weekend myself buying items to finish off my own projects. I saw guys leaving Home Depot with new $3,300 Cub Cadet zero turn mowers to dominate another year of mowing.

You can feel it in the air. Americans are back in their elements ready to get prepped for a huge spring/slummer.

Let’s work hard for three days and then coast — while watching the Masters app — into the weekend where hopefully a 46-year-old Tiger Woods can go four days and stay in contention. That wouldn’t be a bad story, right?

Have a great day across this great country.

