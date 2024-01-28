Sydney Sweeney Announces On Social Media That She Has The ‘Best T-ts In Crypto’

Videos by OutKick

Without a doubt Sydney Sweeney’s appearance on Hot Ones was a huge success. The 26-year-old actress didn’t simply dominate that portion of her promotional tour, she captivated social media.

Gen Z’s pop culture hero further cemented herself as that by showing the losers in her generation how it’s done. She took on the hot wings headfirst and didn’t back down.

Sydney Sweeney had her Hot Ones appearance turned into a meme (Image Credit: First We Feast)

After plowing through the wings and surviving, Sweeney’s appearance was all over the internet. In one of the greatest forms of admiration, it was also turned into a meme.

A meme of the OutKuck Culture Department favorite that the good folks on X have been enjoying for several days now. There’s almost an endless amount of them out there. Here are a handful of the offerings.

how my dinner date looks at me when i start speaking in flawless patois pic.twitter.com/TwHi9ka4tl — the laugher (@troop_hater) January 25, 2024

Me when the first Yankee lineup is tweeted for the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/yNppx3MoB8 — Joey (@DJLeMVP) January 26, 2024

How she looks at me when I tell her private equity funds buy companies with a combination of debt and equity pic.twitter.com/ZMFBbeUm1a — Middle Market Mac (@middlemarketmac) January 26, 2024

How she looks at me when I talk about the revival and future of Kansas Football pic.twitter.com/gZ0NOdKSVQ — Phoggy (@PhoggyThoughts) January 26, 2024

How she looks at me when I say I have 5 first round picks in the 2024 rookie draft: pic.twitter.com/gIUbmVwmv3 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) January 26, 2024

Golf fans watching highlights from Jordan Spieth’s 2015 season pic.twitter.com/5l3ZcFRsA7 — Eis On Golf (@EisOnGolf) January 26, 2024

me every time a new Sydney Sweeney meme gets posted pic.twitter.com/yQ3elL88EA — PIZZΞLLΞ 🏴‍☠️ (@PizzellePirata) January 26, 2024

When she opens her eyes to see the stripes on a hot, late June Thursday night @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/5WGEtdHPG8 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 27, 2024

As you can see there are a wide variety of uses for the meme. That includes using it to announce that you have the “best t-ts in crypto,” which is what Sweeney did on Saturday night.

She tweeted out a graph of her $MILK crypto which showed some ups and downs that she pointed out looked like boobs. Next to the the graph was her Hot Ones meme.

Sweeney tied the post together with the caption, “So I guess I have the best t-ts in crypto now too.”

so i guess i have the best tits in crypto now too $milk 😜 pic.twitter.com/DhkbFm9e9e — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) January 28, 2024

Sydney Sweeney Is Taking Over And That’s A Good Thing

The post, which was a reference to her grandparents declaring – after seeing her naked in a movie – that she has the “best t-ts in Hollywood,” had some on X convinced that she was hacked.

That doesn’t appear to be the case. We’re more than 12 hours in at this point and more than five million views since the post was sent out.

There haven’t been any other signs that she was hacked. There have been no bizarre replies to posts or out of character posts/links coming from her account that have followed.

It’s a funny post from someone who isn’t afraid of her own boobs. If she was hacked, I take it all back. Well, not all of it, but I don’t think that she was hacked.