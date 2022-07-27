Swimsuit Model Hilary Rhoda Dumps Divorce Papers On Ex-NHL Vet Sean Avery

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda and former NHL tough guy Sean Avery are officially finished. Divorce documents obtained by TMZ show Rhoda citing “irreconcilable differences” as her grounds for divorce.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who continues to evolve as a creative and, more importantly, an incredible mother,” Avery wrote on Instagram in April to his soon-to-be-ex-wife.



Now it’s all over.

Avery, 42, and Rhoda, 35 have one son who was born in 2020.

It wasn’t always a smooth ride for the couple’s marriage. In 2016, Sean was hit with a restraining order from his mother-in-law, Marianne Rhoda, over a legal dispute. According to a court document, Avery, who racked up over 1500 penalty minutes during his 10-year NHL career, “committed the family offense of harassment in the second degree” and he was ordered to “surrender any and all handguns, pistols . . . shotguns and any other firearms.”

And days before their 2015 wedding, Avery was arrested for throwing rocks at speeding cars and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.