Swimsuit Model Christen Harper Details Hate She Receives For Being In Relationship With Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions didn’t get their first win until December last season. It was a big deal for the team as was the reaction from Jared Goff’s now-fiancée Christen Harper.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was on location in Barbados for her rookie shoot at the time. SI caught her reaction to Goff’s first win with the Lions on video.

It’s easy to see why the video received so much attention. Take a look:

According to Harper, not all of the reactions to the video were positive. She revealed during an appearance on the Courtside Club podcast with Rachel DeMita that the comment section was filled with hate.

Some people get carried away

“When I was shooting Sports Illustrated this last year, I was in Barbados, and there was this video of me that went viral. The Lions had their first win and that comment section, the whole thing was like, ‘If she really was a fan, she would have been at the game,'” she said.

“And it’s like, dude I can’t win because if I was at the game, they’d be saying, ‘You’re a gold digger. All you’re doing is following your boyfriend around.'”

Harper added, “You really can’t win. If you’re at the game, you’re too invested. That’s your whole life. If you’re not there, you’re not supportive. So as a women, it’s like, it’s impossible to win.”

It was puzzling to Harper as to why people couldn’t respect that it was such a magical thing for the two of them.

“I was so mad I wasn’t there but I was living out my dream, meanwhile, he’s living out his dream,” Harper said. “It was such a magical thing that was happening at the same time but people just couldn’t see that.”

Harper revealed that she gets death threats in her DMs following Goff’s losses. Luckily she’s been able to block that noise.

“People can be crazy, people can be mean. What I’ve learned is to kind of block out that noise and try to enjoy the moment. I get the most death threats after a loss, my DMs just blow up.”

This is why you can’t read the comment section or open the DMs. Ideally people wouldn’t throw hate and death threats your way, but social media can bring out the worst in people.

I’m not a Lions fan, but Jared Goff and Christen Harper are easy to root for. I’m expecting a few more Ws in the win column for Detroit.