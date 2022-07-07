Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: US Rep. Eric Swalwell Isn’t A Fan Of Our Constitutional Rights

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn’t have tact, class or self-awareness, but he does have the audacity to out a-hole himself with each passing week.

Tomi Lahren said on Wednesday’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless that this week’s episode of the Swalwell saga features the California congressman comparing his fellow congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, to the Highland Park mass shooter.

“The country is still reeling from the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people lost their lives, dozens were injured, and one little boy was left an orphan, all while attempting to celebrate our great nation and its independence,” Tomi said. “And yes, no doubt, one of the things that makes our nation great is the First Amendment — free speech and expression. But sadly, some people abuse that sacred right and use it to be an insensitive jackass.”

Swalwell tweeted a compairson of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to the shooter who sniped seven people from a rooftop during the 4th of July parade in Highland Park on Monday.

“Of all the discussing ways to politicize a tragedy, divide the nation, and offer up some partisan BS, this has to be the worst I’ve seen, certainly from an elected representative,” Tomi said.

Just when we thought Congressman, alleged interview tooting bandit, and Chinese spy enthusiast Eric Swalwell couldn’t go any lower, he did.

Watch Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts:

