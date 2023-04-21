Suzyn Waldman Defends Possums Living In The Athletics Stadium, While Mad Dog Russo Loses It

Videos by OutKick

The Oakland Athletics continued to be the laughing stock of all of Major League Baseball this past week after the visiting New York Mets broadcast team had to leave their booth because the Oakland Coliseum has a possum living in it.

But not everybody was upset by the pathetic situation. In fact, Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman defended the possum and said everyone needs to calm down!

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling with Suzyn Waldman. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

THE POSSUM LIVES IN THE WALLS OF THE STADIUM

“You know, the Mets guys made a big deal of that possum… That possum was there when we were there last year. He has a nest in the radio booth; possums are very sweet, they don’t hurt anybody. Really nice little animals,” Waldman said during Thursday night’s Yankees game.

I’m sorry Suzyn, but what?

We are talking about a professional team’s stadium, their home, their workplace. I know you’ve been living the lavish lifestyle of being in New York media for decades now, but regular working conditions don’t include wildlife just doing as they please.

I’m sure Waldman would think quite differently if in the middle of her broadcast a damn possum or rodent scurried across her leg or fell from the damn ceiling onto her microphone.

And the fact that she said that because the possum had been there since last year that it suddenly makes it alright?

If anything, that just shows how pathetic the Athletics are that they didn’t even fix the problem in the offseason!

And if this is in a broadcast booth, I don’t even want to guess what else is in that stadium. There’s probably a party happening every night in the boiler room with God knows what kind of animals. I’d be very careful about using the toilet – you may not know what could crawl out from the pipes.

Have you heard the one about the baseball broadcaster and a possum?



Go #InTheBooth with Gary Cohen on @SNYtv for a story about the booth in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/s8GHhEJYGT — STAA🎙 (@STAAtalent) April 16, 2023

MAD DOG CHRIS RUSSO HAD A DIFFERENT TAKE

Waldman’s caring motherly nature was a lot different than ESPN First Take’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who was just… well, mad about the whole entire thing.

Dog vs Possum pic.twitter.com/5d8OaQUMau — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2023

He went OFF on Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the Athletics organization for allowing this travesty to take place.

“Get Oakland out of Oakland!” Mad Dog screamed. “Put them anywhere.. put them here, put them in the New York City subways system… this is stupid. They can not play any more baseball in that facility.”

The Dog just took a bite out of the possum with with that rant, and he’s right.

The Oakland Athletics are supposed to be a professional Major League Baseball team. I say “supposed to,” because they are anything but.

Aside from having ridiculously low attendance figures to go along with the lowest payroll in the entire league, to have animals literally living within the walls appeared to be the last straw.

The team announced this week that they have purchased land in Las Vegas and are expected to move there.

No word yet on if their new name will be the Possums.