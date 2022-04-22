Suspicious Package Found Outside State Farm Arena, Game 3 Of Hawks-Heat Delayed

UPDATE (7:30 p.m. ET) Fans are now being permitted to enter State Farm Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia is not allowing fans to come inside after a suspicious package was discovered outside by Arena security.

ESPN reports that fans that had already entered the arena are allowed to remain, but the thousands waiting outside have not been permitted to enter. Tip-off for Game 3 of the Hawks’ home playoff game against the Heat is currently delayed, now scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Gates 1 and 2 are shutdown at State Farm arena as APD is looking at a suspicious package outside. All other gates are open…



Game 3 Hawks vs Heat will be delayed. Officials trying to start around 7:25 pm. pic.twitter.com/wJ57t2uaDJ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

Photo courtesy of Fox 5’s Cody Chaffins.

