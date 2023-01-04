Surprise, Surprise – Zion Williamson Is Hurt Again

There’s nothing worse than your star player getting hurt.

Oh wait, yes there is – when it happens year after year.

Case in point, New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson.

The team announced on Tuesday that Zion will miss at least the next three weeks of action due to a hamstring strain. “I’m shocked” – said nobody.

WILLIAMS MISSED ALL OF LAST SEASON WITH A LEG INJURY

Williams was injured during the third quarter of Monday night’s loss to the 76ers. As Zion was dribbling quickly over half-court he suddenly felt something in his right hamstring and slowly started hobbling.

Zion received an MRI yesterday confirming the diagnosis. He will now miss at least three weeks.

It’s rare that an athlete doesn’t suffer some sort of injury during a season, regardless of the sport. But with Zion, who the Pelicans drafted to be their savior, it’s been especially frustrating for the fans and the organization.

It’s always been something with Zion ever since the Pelicans selected him with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. During the off season Summer League, Zion tweaked something and only played half of the games. Then, he tore his meniscus during a preseason game and ended up missing 44 games.

Then last offseason Zion suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot and underwent surgery, causing him to miss the entire campaign.

Zion Williamson will miss at least the next three weeks with a hamstring strain. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Zion has been solid so far this season, averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

However, this latest hamstring injury is just adding to a narrative that he’s injury-prone. Not an ideal reputation to have when you’ve only been in the league four seasons.

The Pelicans are also dealing with an injury to forward Brandon Ingram, who hasn’t played since November 25th due to a toe contusion. The team is currently third place in the Western Conference with a record of 23-14.