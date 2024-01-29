Surprise, Surprise, Ryan Clark Changed His Opinion On Brock Purdy … Again

Videos by OutKick

Last week, I covered Ryan Clark doing an incredible flip-flop on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Earlier in the season, Clark called Purdy “elite” on ESPN.

Then, after he struggled in the rain against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, Clark basically said that he lied when he previously called Purdy elite.

Clark claimed that he had no choice but to “act” like Purdy was good, but he never really thought he was. It was a bizarre rant, honestly.

But, as I predicted on Sunday night, Clark quickly flip-flopped his position yet again on Monday morning following the 49ers win over the Detroit Lions to advance to the Super Bowl.

Remember, this is a man who claims he wants to be an NFL GM. Yet, he can’t figure out if players are good or not from week to week. He’s a prisoner of the moment, or he just lies to fit the narrative of that week.

In a puff-piece interview with GQ, Clark admitted he doesn’t like doing TV and really wants to be an NFL general manager. To prove his credentials, Clark said he always preferred C.J. Stroud coming out of college over Bryce Young.

Except, there is plenty of footage of Clark saying the exact opposite on ESPN. In other words, he lies to make himself look better.

ESPN NFL “analyst” Ryan Clark completely changed his opinion on 49ers QB Brock Purdy for at least the third time this season. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The funniest part is that he talked about Brock Purdy having incredible self-awareness.

“The people who are the most confident are the ones who are the most self-aware,” Clark said.

Clark fancies himself someone who also has great confidence and self-awareness.

Yet, in completely unironic fashion, he posted this on X — also on Monday.

“You can lie to everyone else but never yourself. The man in the mirror will always reveal the truth,” Clark says.

Very true, Ryan.

I can’t imagine the man in your mirror is too happy with the man you play on TV.