Surfer Punches Kid Bodyboarder Over A Wave In Australia

It’s been a wild week for fights in random places you’d never expect. First, there was the beatdown at an NBA Summer League game where a Lakers fan was pummeled by a fired-up Carmelo Anthony fan and now we learn that some surfer in Gold Coast, Australia took offense to a kid stealing his wave.

Folks, it’s summer. Chill the f–k out, OK? Save this behavior for Black Friday when you’re fighting over a $49.99 50″ 4K TCL at Best Buy before they close up for good. And send me the clips of the Black Friday Thunderdome brawls. I love that content.

Sheesh.

Anyway, as you can see in this footage from Australia — remember, it’s Americans who are the ugly ones; it’s never foreigners acting like scumbags…always those Americans — the young bodyboarder drops into the pipe (yeah, so I don’t know the terminology, surfer bros) as surfer bro drops in and it’s a dual to see which one owns the wave.

The surfer pops up, starts throwing rights, and is immediately scolded that he’s punching “a kid” by a lady who knows this is completely unacceptable, disgusting behavior within the surfing community.

Speaking of horrible behavior on the water, did you see this story out of Oklahoma where a noodler confessed to murdering a fisherman “for trying to feed him to Bigfoot” along a river?

I’m telling you, people really need to chill out this summer. There’s tension in the air and people could sure use a quiet night on the patio listening to music. Come on, people.