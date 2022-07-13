Surfer Punches Kid Bodyboarder Over A Wave In Australia

It’s been a wild week for fights in random places you’d never expect. First, there was the beatdown at an NBA Summer League game where a Lakers fan was pummeled by a fired-up Carmelo Anthony fan and now we learn that some surfer in Gold Coast, Australia took offense to a kid stealing his wave.

Folks, it’s summer. Chill the f–k out, OK? Save this behavior for Black Friday when you’re fighting over a $49.99 50″ 4K TCL at Best Buy before they close up for good. And send me the clips of the Black Friday Thunderdome brawls. I love that content.

Sheesh.

Anyway, as you can see in this footage from Australia — remember, it’s Americans who are the ugly ones; it’s never foreigners acting like scumbags…always those Americans — the young bodyboarder drops into the pipe (yeah, so I don’t know the terminology, surfer bros) as surfer bro drops in and it’s a dual to see which one owns the wave.

The surfer pops up, starts throwing rights, and is immediately scolded that he’s punching “a kid” by a lady who knows this is completely unacceptable, disgusting behavior within the surfing community.

Speaking of horrible behavior on the water, did you see this story out of Oklahoma where a noodler confessed to murdering a fisherman “for trying to feed him to Bigfoot” along a river?

I’m telling you, people really need to chill out this summer. There’s tension in the air and people could sure use a quiet night on the patio listening to music. Come on, people.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

