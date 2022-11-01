Supreme Court Allows TSA to Retain Mask Mandate Authority

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow to everyone hoping for a permanent end to mask mandates.

In a decision upholding a lower court ruling, the Court affirmed that the TSA has the authority to enforce mask mandates on travelers. The Hill reported that the Court’s ruling was in regards to maintaining “security and safety” on transportation systems.

This in effect means that the security agency can, at will, reenact mask mandates on planes, trains and busses.

While their ruling doesn’t immediately signal the return of mandates, it does leave the door open if the TSA so decides.

Passengers make their way through Delta Airlines Terminal Two at Los Angeles International Airport on April 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. Airports and airlines dropped their mask requirements after a Florida federal judge voided the Biden administrations mask mandate for planes, trains and buses. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mandates have proven throughout the pandemic to be entirely useless.

Even into 2022, COVID cases exploded in areas that continued to enforce mandates:

READ: COVID CASES SURGING IN AREAS WITH MASK MANDATES

Finally though, after over two years of masking on planes, a judge in Florida ruled that the CDC transportation mandate overstepped its authority.

Travelers celebrated the end of the mandate, as many airlines immediately enacted new “mask optional” policies.

But the Supreme Court’s ruling brings up a concerning possibility that masks could return.

The TSA had previously said it wouldn’t enforce a mandate after the CDC’s recommendation was removed. Yet with its authority now confirmed by the nation’s highest court, it could unilaterally make a different determination.

While that might be an unlikely outcome, it’s concerning that it’s an option.

Masks Never Worked

When mandates on planes were lifted, many “experts,” politicians and media commentators expressed concern that it would lead to a dramatic surge in infections and flight cancellations.

Yet data showed the exact opposite; there was no new surge, and cancellations didn’t materialize.

Instead of celebrating that masks were not necessary, the Biden afeminist ration announced they intended to appeal.

While there’s been no change to the ruling, it indicates yet again that politics and not science has influenced pandemic policies.

Monday’s news doesn’t fundamentally change that, but it remains concerning that the TSA has the authority to force an ineffective policy on travelers for “safety.”