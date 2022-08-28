Support Wainwright and Cards on Sunday Night Baseball

Don’t look at Sunday night’s Braves-Cardinals game (7:08 ET) if you’re a Mets fan. The Braves are hot on the chase, just two games back of the division entering the final month. I assume most Mets fans of any real length of time are familiar with this story and are prepared for the disappointment. Whether it happens or not, doesn’t really matter, but the Cardinals could do the Mets a favor tonight. The Cardinals have a comfortable lead now, but definitely don’t want to stop the momentum they’ve built up.

The Braves send mid-season acquisition, Jake Odorizzi to the bump in hopes of maintaining the hot streak that the Braves are on. In his four starts for the Braves, the team has gone 2-2 and he’s been a fairly average level starter. Maybe a little better than average if we want to be nice. No question, his last outing against the Pirates was his best start in his four for the Braves. He went six innings allowed just four hits and one of those was a solo home run, accounting for all of the Pirates runs that day.

For the Cardinals they send Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has been good for the Cards this season, his age 40 season. Where he has been most special, though, is home starts. In his home starts, he has a 2.11 ERA and has allowed just five of his 14 home runs. In August, he is pitching very well, a time when the Cardinals need him most. Through this month, he already has five starts, has covered 33 innings and allowed just nine earned runs. For a guy that could potentially retire at the end of the season, he certainly is pitching well enough to justify another year.

I like both teams in this game. But, there is something about Wainwright and Sunday Night Baseball. Maybe it is something I’m making up in my head or more of a gut call here, but I am taking the Cardinals for the game at -125.

