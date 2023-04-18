Support the Under in Rangers vs. Royals

Videos by OutKick

Rangers vs. Royals, 7:40 ET

The Rangers won the game last night and only allowed one hit to the Rangers. I don’t think this is a big surprise to anyone, but Jacob deGrom was pitching… at least he started the game, he only was able to get through four innings as he injured his wrist. I’m sure Texas would’ve taken a loss if it meant they could keep deGrom from hurting himself, but I suppose that was inevitable and they knew it when they signed him. Now we have a play in a game with their other off-season signing.

Texas is starting the season in a promising position with a 10-6 record, but if deGrom really is injured that will be a big blow to their team. Part of the concern is that they won’t have that true anchor in the rotation, something they’ve missed for years. The team overall has a solid 3.61 ERA but have allowed 51 walks on the season. That’s a bit of a concern for me. If the opponent’s batting average against them starts to increase, they are going to allow a lot of runs. One of the biggest things that needs to change for them is Nathan Eovaldi’s performance. He hasn’t been an issue with the walks, but he has allowed 21 hits over 15.2 innings. He just faced the Royals in his last start and allowed ten hits and six earned runs over five innings. The Rangers lost that game 10-1 to the Royals.

The Royals are sitting at just 4-13 on the season and have a pathetic one win at home this season. They do have a decent chance to win today as one of their better starters is pitching in this one. Brad Keller is taking the mound. Keller was the winning pitcher in that first matchup I referenced with Eovaldi. He was able to throw a strong 6.2 innings and allowed just three hits to the Rangers. He started last season strong as well before somewhat stumbling through the end of it. His worst start of this season came at home but it was his first of the year. It also wasn’t that bad, he allowed just two earned runs over 4.2 innings.

I think that the Royals and Rangers are both going to combine for solid pitching. Keller has been good this year and I think it continues in this game. I also think that Eovaldi is going to pitch better than he did in the last game. It should be a closer game, and I do think it is a coin flip for who will win. I’m going to take the under 9 for -115.

