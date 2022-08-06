Support the Snakes Against Rockies Today

I’ll be the first to tell you, I never thought Merrill Kelly would be able to keep this up. In fact, I’m rather surprised the Diamondbacks didn’t try to ship him off at the deadline. Instead, he remains with the club and takes on the Rockies today.

Kelly has been great this season, and if you take out a brutal stretch in May, he might be a league leader in ERA. As it is, he has just a 2.87 ERA and was magnificent in July. He’s amassed 41.1 innings and allowed just six earned runs. In two starts against the Rockies this season, he is 2-0 with 15.2 innings pitched and just two earned runs and 11 strikeouts. The guy is pitching very well for the Diamondbacks, and I love fading the Rockies on the road.

Antonio Senzatela has been trash on the road. He hasn’t been exactly amazing at home, but he is terrible on the road. 6.16 ERA, allowing 21 earned runs in 30.2 innings. It is four fewer starts than at home, but it is the exact same number of earned runs. Which, is a bit crazy considering that Coors Field is a launching pad. He’s only faced the Diamondbacks once this season and he lasted just two innings. He allowed three earned runs in that game and they went on to lose it 9-3. Over his past three starts since then, it hasn’t been all bad. He has two quality starts, and one five inning of three-earned run ball start. Still, on the road, the Rockies have lost all six of his starts. In four of them, it has been by three or more runs. Diamondbacks run line is the right choice here.

