Super Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried Caught Using VPN Under House Arrest, Claims He Needed It To Watch Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Failed crypto bro and mega swindler Sam Bankman-Fried is enjoying a cozy house arrest without any real restrictions.

It must be nice when you’ve got friends in high places, i.e., pumped $40 million into Democrats’ pockets.

When it comes to suspicious activity, SBF is an MVP.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Based on a new letter filed to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, the prosecution against SBF caught Bankman-Fried with his hand in the cookie jar: learning that the 30-year-old fraudster has been using a VPN and violating the terms of his house arrest by hiding his internet activity.

Either he’s using it to access some raunchy content or attempting to get out of his 115-year prison sentence.

SBF’s Defense Full of B.S.

Bankman-Fried’s defense, in response, attempted to cover up his activity, claiming that he used the VPN to access NFL Game Pass to watch the Super Bowl since his account is localized to the Bahamas.

The alleged football fanatic is currently shacked up in his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, after making bail at $250 million. He pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts, including wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance law violations.

SBF was found using the virtual private network between Jan. 29 to Feb. 12, as relayed by the New York Post. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accused Bankman-Fried of using the VPN and previously sending encrypted messages through the Signal app to engage in witness tampering, such as contacting FTX council members, while under bail.

“It is well known that some individuals use VPNs to disguise the fact that they are accessing international cryptocurrency exchanges that use IPs to block U.S. users,” the prosecution stated.

Nothing says suspicious activity like concealing your online communications and using a service that auto-deletes messages after being sent.

Bankman-Friend was warned against contacting current and former FTX employees and personnel from his Alameda Research hedge fund. But surely the guy that was responsible for $51 billion in collateral losses through his Ponzi crypto scheme isn’t up to some nefarious activity.

In the end, Judge Kaplan tightened restrictions on SBF by warning him not to use a VPN again.

Good luck with that.