Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Absolutely Shocking

Videos by OutKick

Get ready to spend an incredible amount of money if you want to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, and it was always known ticket prices would be high given the draw of Sin City.

How can football fans who love to party and gamble say no to a trip to Las Vegas for the biggest sporting event of the year?

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

Well, that’s driven up ticket prices to a level that will almost certainly price out the common man looking to watch the game.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket to the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs costs $9,864 with fees. That’s the price of a used car or roughly 493 cases of Busch Light. I can’t even imagine what nearly 500 cases of Busch Light stacked up would look like, and that’s just the equivalent of a single ticket.

A lot of tickets on SeatGeek are listed for around $15,000 and the most expensive tickets cost more than $86,000.

My quick math skills tells me the most expensive tickets could buy you 4,300 cases of iced down Busch Light, a VERY nice car or be the downpayment on a house in many parts of America.

Or, if you’re a fan of the Chiefs or 49ers, you can spend $86,000 for four quarters of football. Choose wisely.

Enough beer to maybe last an entire lifetime or three hours of football in Las Vegas. Some choices are truly impossible.

Super Bowl tickets are wildly expensive. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Fortunately, this isn’t a decision I’ll have to make because the Detroit Lions lost in the NFC Championship. Operation “Convince My Girlfriend A $15,000 Trip To Las Vegas Is Necessary” never even got off the ground.

However, that’s the exact position fans of the Chiefs and 49ers now find themselves in ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

You better have a lot of money in the bank if you’re going to drop upwards of $15,000 for a single Super Bowl ticket.

The 49ers and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and tickets are unbelievably expensive. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Is it too rich for you or totally worth the cost? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.