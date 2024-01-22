Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Lives On As NFL Heads Into Conference Championship Sunday

Videos by OutKick

There’s a popular NFL conspiracy theory that commonly makes the rounds on the internet. The league releases its Super Bowl logo for the following season shortly after the previous season concludes.

Prior to Super Bowl LVI, the league just used a silver logo with black accents. But, they decided to spice it up two seasons ago and add colors.

Since the league started doing this, the two main colors in the logos have corresponded perfectly with the two teams in the Big Game.

Based on this information, people believe the league planned to have the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl. Interesting, right?

Anyone else notice this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/edOCyKqEET — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 8, 2023

Additionally, the losing team’s colors have taken up the majority of the logo with the winning team’s colors accenting. Based on that information, expect the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl.

NFL isn’t “scripted” but the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory contains several amazing coincidences

Look, I’m not a believer in the “NFL is scripted” narrative because it doesn’t make sense. How could the NFL perfectly script every season and keep everyone quiet about it? Try telling five of your friends a secret. See how long it takes to realize that one of them told it to someone else.

Now, scale that to the thousands and thousands of players, coaches, executives, and referees in NFL history.

That being said, the logo conspiracy is interesting. Once is a coincidence, twice is a coincidence … but, at what point does a series of coincidences become a pattern?

There’s a popular NFL conspiracy theory surrounding the colors in the Super Bowl logo and it could come true again this season. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We don’t know yet who is playing in the Super Bowl. What we do know is that the logo predicts Baltimore and San Francisco to advance. We also know that both teams are playing at home on Conference Championship Sunday and both are favored.

The 49ers are favored by 6.5 points over the Detroit Lions. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — whose colors appeared in last year’s logo.

Did the NFL already tell us the results of Sunday’s games?

Guess we just have to wait and see…