Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz ‘Jinxed’ Masters Champion Jon Rahm, Looks Like It Didn’t Matter

Apparently, NFL tight end Zach Ertz and PGA Tour player Jon Rahm are close friends. Who knew!? So close, in fact, Ertz felt comfortable texting Rahm right before the Masters started.

What did that text say, according to Rahm?

“I’m gonna paraphrase here, but it said ‘that first green looking like a walk in the park,'” Rahm said after his win.

Of course, Rahm famously four-putted on the first hole of the tournament, carding a double-bogey to begin his round.

Even Watson was speechless when Rahm missed his bogey on one pic.twitter.com/Ro8QpruC0f — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) April 6, 2023

“Thank you, Zach,” Rahm said with a laugh. “Don’t ever do that again, please.”

Not the text Jon needed to see before heading to the first tee 🤣@ZERTZ_86: "That first green looking like a walk in the park."@JonRahmPGA: "Thank you Zach, don't ever do that again please." pic.twitter.com/0HqHwR1K54 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2023

Zach Ertz, of course, believes he helped his friend win the Masters.

I apologize for absolutely nothing!



You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend!



Congratulations! https://t.co/6yBfy5bFx7 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 10, 2023

And why shouldn’t he? You could argue that he would have won by more without that double bogey.

But, maybe, that four-putt is what got him in gear to win the tournament. He did, after all, hold a share of the first-round lead even with the double-bogey. Rahm shot a 65 on Thursday, despite starting with a six.

He went nine-under over the next 17 holes. And, of course, he outdueled Brooks Koepka on Sunday to capture the green jacket.

Jon Rahm won the Masters despite a jinx from Zach Ertz who may, or may not, have caused him to double-bogey the first hole of the tournament. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Which is exactly what I said would happen. Not to toot my horn but … actually, I’m happily going to toot my own horn here.

After all, I went on television mere hours before the first round and correctly predicted Rahm to win. I also gave out Rahm as the top pick over Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for pool players.

(If you click that last link, go ahead and ignore the Corey Conners suggestion, if you would please.)

Not only that, but I had a side bet with one of my friends. He started giving me crap as soon as Rahm made that double-bogey. I proudly proclaimed that I wasn’t worried.

Text exchange showing that Masters expert Dan Z wasn’t worried at all when Jon Rahm made double-bogey on the first hole.

So thanks to Zach Ertz texting Jon Rahm and my buddy texting me, Rahm went on to win the Masters.

So, where’s my “thank you,” Jon?

I’m waiting…