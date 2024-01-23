Former Super Bowl Champion Shaun O’Hara Says He Would Take Josh Allen Over Patrick Mahomes

Videos by OutKick

Former All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara delivered a doozy of a take on Tuesday morning. O’Hara, who now works for NFL Network, says he’d rather have Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen over Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Let me say that I am one of the biggest Josh Allen defenders on the planet. I wholeheartedly believe he is the second-best quarterback in the NFL. But, he’s second. To Patrick Mahomes.

Still, I applaud O’Hara for taking this position after Allen lost to Mahomes in the playoffs for the third time. The easy narrative right now is to just blast Allen as the guy who “can’t win the big game.” Although, that’s a disingenuous argument if you’re familiar with how those three games played out.

Former All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion offensive lineman Shaun O’Hara says Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

“Regardless of the outcome, I’m taking Josh Allen every single time,” O’Hara said. “Pure quarterback play, I think Josh Allen is better.”

The other two members of the panel took issue with O’Hara’s comments. He defended his stance by saying that “Patrick Mahomes has the better team.”

Shaun O'Hara goes to astronomical lengths to explain on NFL Network why he would take Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes in spite of Allen losing his third straight playoff game to Mahomes.



"Regardless of the outcome I'm taking Josh Allen every single time." pic.twitter.com/ovkx1wLhL8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 23, 2024

He’s not wrong about that. Plus, Buffalo had a rash of injuries on the defensive side of the ball that really dampened their chances for a Super Bowl run.

And, Mahomes has spent his entire career with Andy Reid as his head coach. Again, I believe Mahomes is slightly better, but pointing out that Mahomes surrounding cast is better is intellectually honest.

But, it’s hard to put Josh Allen ahead of Patrick Mahomes when Mahomes has two MVP awards and two Super Bowl wins.

Admirable of Shaun O’Hara to take such an unpopular position.

Incorrect, but admirable.