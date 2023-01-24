Super Bowl Champ Ted Karras Jr. Gave Dan Dakich A Great Story About Joe Burrow’s Competitiveness

Super Bowl champion and Marian Univesity football coach Ted Karras Jr. appeared on Tuesday’s edition of OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. He told a story about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s competitive nature, which manifested itself through a backyard game of P.I.G.

Karras’ son is NFL offensive lineman Ted Karras III who plays for the Bengals. When Karras arrived in Cincinnati this past offseason after spending 2021 with the New England Patriots, he hosted a team get-together.

“When Ted got to Cincinnati in the spring, he’s kind of a social guy, and he likes to bring guys into a setting outside of football,” the elder Ted Karras explained. He said that they had a Memorial Day cookout and invited the team over.

As these functions often do, it morphed into some kind of competition.

Whether it’s on an NFL field on in the backyard, Joe Burrow is one competitive fella. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow Is A Competitor Even When It Comes To Backyard P.I.G.

“We decided to play a game of P.I.G.,” Karras explained. By the time the field had been whittled down to the final four, two of the only players remaining were Karras and Burrow.

“Here we are, everybody is looking at us. Joe Burrow proceeds, Double D, to step behind the three-point arc — way behind —Bop; three in a row. Beat all of us, he’s the ultimate competitor.”

Karras said that just a couple of weeks later he saw Burrow at practice and thought he’d ask the Bengals QB for a rematch.

“I said, ‘Joe, I’d really like a rematch,” Karras said. “He looked at me and he said, ‘Coach, only if you want to lose.”

Sounds like Joe Burrow. The man has ice in his veins.

“I like it,” Dakich said. “I like it because Joe Burrow backs up what he says and it looks like — you can tell me I’m wrong — but it looks your son, others, everybody; kind of plays off of it. It’s kind of contagious what Joe Burrow does.”

“Absolutely,” Karras said, “He’s Joe Cool. He’s ready to go every day. Practice field, meeting rooms everything. He’s an undeniable leader.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle