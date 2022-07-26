Suns’ Mikal Bridges Shows Off Karaoke Talent With ‘My Chemical Romance’ Performance

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges spent only three years in college at Villanova, so you can’t blame him for wanting to experience more of the college life. And that’s exactly what the 25-year-old did recently, joining students for an energetic night of karaoke at an Arizona State University bar.

Cell phones captured the 6’6 Bridges standing atop his chair at popular ASU bar, The Vine, in Tempe. But Bridges wasn’t just hanging out and spectating, he was every bit the performer they didn’t know they wanted or needed.

As a coed belted out “Welcome to the Black Parade“ by My Chemical Romance, with that familiar eight-beers deep energy, Bridges joined in and offered the support of a set of drums, courtesy of his hands tapping the ceiling’s support.

Watch Bridges shift from baller to singer in the video below.

Oh, just Mikal Bridges hanging out at the Vine in Tempe, doing shots with fans + singing karaoke … This is why there would be a mutiny if the Suns ever traded him pic.twitter.com/pccERaR2KZ — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) July 25, 2022

Arizona sports columnist Dan Bickley shared the video to his Twitter account and said “This is why there would be a mutiny if the Suns ever traded him.”

Fortunately for Bickley and Suns fans alike, that seems unlikely. Bridges inked a 4-year, $90 million extension with Phoenix last fall and is coming off a season in which he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team. Bridges also averaged a career-high 14 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikal Bridges (@mikalbridges)

Once Bridges’ pop-punk performance went viral, the two-time NCAA champion continued the positive energy, tweeting: “Just vibin with my people enjoying life lol.”

Just vibin with my people enjoying life lol https://t.co/lInKrBpSrB — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) July 25, 2022

I’m guessing this is the only NBA player worth nearly $100 million, sitting (and signing) amongst the crowd at a college dive bar we’ll see this summer. This would seem to be the rarest of the rare. And we’re here for more of that Bridges’ energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikal Bridges (@mikalbridges)

In the meantime, we’ll carry on, we’ll carry on.

