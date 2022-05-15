in NBA

Suns Fade Their Way To Embarrassing 27 Points At Halftime Of A Game 7

updated 1 Comment

It’s not often an NBA team has 27 points at halftime. It’s really not often a team has 27 points at halftime of a playoff series — in Game 7!

And it’s probably even more rare for that team to be playing at home, as the top seed in the entire postseason, with home-court advantage throughout.

But that is what happened to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Twenty-seven points. It’s unheard of for anyone. But for the defending Western Conference champions?

All of this is true.

Halftime score: Dallas Mavericks 57, Suns 27. At home. In Game 7. It really is worth repeating.

Oh, by the way, Mavs star Luka Doncic had 27 himself at halftime. So he tied the entire Suns team.

This, folks, is what you call a meltdown in the making. Can the Suns bounce back? We’ll update you after the game. But with the way things are going, you may not be able to bear to read.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here