Suns Fade Their Way To Embarrassing 27 Points At Halftime Of A Game 7

It’s not often an NBA team has 27 points at halftime. It’s really not often a team has 27 points at halftime of a playoff series — in Game 7!

And it’s probably even more rare for that team to be playing at home, as the top seed in the entire postseason, with home-court advantage throughout.

But that is what happened to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Twenty-seven points. It’s unheard of for anyone. But for the defending Western Conference champions?

This performance is worth an unfollow. @Suns — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) May 16, 2022

All of this is true.

Halftime score: Dallas Mavericks 57, Suns 27. At home. In Game 7. It really is worth repeating.

Oh, by the way, Mavs star Luka Doncic had 27 himself at halftime. So he tied the entire Suns team.

This, folks, is what you call a meltdown in the making. Can the Suns bounce back? We’ll update you after the game. But with the way things are going, you may not be able to bear to read.

You telling me Bob Cousy letting this happen to his team in the postseason? Um, no. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) May 16, 2022

Suns are done. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 16, 2022

The Suns just need a 40-0 run here — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) May 16, 2022