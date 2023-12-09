Suns DJ Hilariously Trolls Steve Kerr By Sampling His Complaints About Loud Music

Videos by OutKick

Steve Kerr’s complaints about the noise at the Footprint Center didn’t fall on deaf ears. In fact, the fans heard him loud and clear — in the form of a techno remix.

After the Phoenix Suns beat Golden State in the desert last month, the Warriors head coach complained about the loud music constantly played throughout Phoenix’s home arena.

“In this building, you can’t hear anything because it’s like a club,” Kerr said at his post-game press conference.

“It’s like a South Beach club out there. What are we doing? I’m being dead serious. I couldn’t hear anything. It’s thumping techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore?”

Steve Kerr was not a fan of the blaring club music in the Suns' arena 😅 pic.twitter.com/kkhP02Fbj8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

But instead of toning it down a notch after Kerr’s griping, the Suns decided to lean right into their role as the country’s hottest basketball-themed nightclub.

In fact, Footprint Center’s X account even updated its bio to “Downtown Phoenix’s newest South Beach club” after the game.

But it gets better.

During Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings, the Suns’ in-house DJ Chris Villa turned Kerr’s words into one of those thumping techno club tunes the coach loves so much.

And it’s a banger.

Suns DJ remixed Steve Kerr complaining about arena music 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vqx5lB3cGx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

Unfortunately for the Suns, the DJ remix was the most fun they had Friday night, as they fell to the Kings 114-106.

While this was an expert-level troll, the timing doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The Suns very next game is Tuesday against… Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

Why not wait until then to serenade Coach Buzzkill with his own song?

