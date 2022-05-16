Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams Mum On Sideline Confrontation

Deandre Ayton wasn’t pleased with something during the Phoenix Suns meltdown of a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and Ayton let coach Monty Williams know about it.

And Williams let Ayton know he didn’t want to hear it.

The incident happened with about three minutes in the third quarter, with the Suns trailing, 70-32. Yes, that was the actually score.

Anyway, Williams subbed in Bismack Biyombo for Ayton, who clearly took issue with the decision. After Ayton said whatever it was to Williams, the coach responded with, “What did you say?”

Two assistants then stepped between Ayton and Williams, trying to cool off things.

Ayton didn’t speak with the media after the game and Williams would only say that the matter “is internal.”

Ayton, the Suns’ starter and a borderline All-Star on most nights, played just 17 minutes. He never returned to the game after the confrontation.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Ayton is a restricted free agent. He was not happy about his contract situation entering the year. Have we seen the last of him in Phoenix?

Whatever the case, the Suns shouldn’t let one horrific night on the court determine what they do this offseason. But it should give them a little more reason to pause, and perhaps explore some trades. Ayton may be among the centers of those potential deals after what happened Sunday.