Suns’ Chris Paul Calls Out NBA Referee Scott Foster: ‘It’s Personal’

Chris Paul won’t be inviting NBA referee Scott Foster over for Thanksgiving dinner.

The longtime NBA All-Star exchanged choice words with Foster during Wednesday night’s Warriors – Suns game before being given two technical fouls and an ejection.

Afterwards, Paul told reporters that Foster has a vendetta against him and is using his authority as a referee to take it out on him.

“It’s personal. We had a situation some years ago and it’s personal. The league knows. Everybody knows. There was a meeting and all of that. I’m OK with a ref saying whatever they’re saying, but don’t use a tech to get your point across,” Paul said.

Chris Paul vs. Scott Foster.



pic.twitter.com/FLWnlEGYXB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2023

COINCIDENCE?

During the second quarter of last night’s game, Paul argued with Foster about a foul he was given that sent Kevin Durant to the line. It didn’t take long for Foster to issue him the first tech. Then, seconds later – I’m talking a blink of an eye here – he gave Paul another technical causing him to be ejected. Just a few seconds after that, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was then given a tech of his own.

Three techs in less than 10 seconds? Doesn’t seem like a coincidence there, even Suns players like Devin Booker told reporters after the game that Foster escalated things pretty quickly and alluded to there being ‘history’ between Paul and him.

Just like a school teacher constantly giving you a bad grade because they don’t like your attitude despite putting in great work, so too can NBA officials get on their high horse at times.

But there may be something more to this one.

Paul has lost 13 consecutive playoff games where Foster has been the referee crew chief. And in playoff games that Foster has been the referee, Paul’s record is 3-17 since 2008. Considering CP was many times the key player on his previous teams, if you take him out of the equation the team would no doubt struggle.

CP3 says “it’s personal” with Scott Foster and it involves Chris Paul’s son.



CP3 also reveals he had a private meeting with his dad, Scott, Doc Rivers, and Bob Delaney about it during his tenure with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/acNy4h4Muv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2023

CHRIS PAUL JOINED THE WARRIORS THIS YEAR FROM THE SUNS

“If you are going to pop your sh**, don’t use a tech to get your point across,” Paul continued. “We have these conversations all of the time. There are some officials who will talk back to you, which sometimes it’s healthy. It’s an intense game…but he’s got power because he can call a tech.”

It’s unclear exactly where the beef started between Paul and Foster, but we do know that the two have had at least two meetings with each other and the league in recent years. That just doesn’t happen out of nowhere.

Anyone who has played sports knows the frustration of when you show up to the court or to the field and see the officials for the game. Some of them have bad attitudes, some are just downright awful with their officiating, while others you sometimes feel are out to get you or your team.

It appears that’s what’s happening here with Foster. But with the Warriors at 7-9, Paul is going to have to do all he can to make sure that he’s actually on the court to help the team bounce back because even he knows what could eventually happen.

“I’ve got to do a better job at staying there for my teammates, but it is what it is. I’ll probably see him in a Game 7 sometime soon.”