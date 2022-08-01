Suns’ Cam Johnson Not Bothered At All Being Part Of Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Cam Johnson doesn’t seem phased that the Suns are dangling his name for a potential Kevin Durant blockbuster to Phoenix. Most NBA players take these talks personal, just as Celtics forward Jaylen Brown did last month, but Johnson chalks it up to business.

“You’ve got to expect a team to do what’s in their best interests and try to win a championship,” Cam Johnson said to the Arizona Republic. “I’m like, nah man, don’t put me in this. And next thing you know, whoever it was, Windy (ESPN’s Brian Windhorst) or somebody on the TV, was like naming the potential trade targets, naming DA, me, Mikal. And I was like, come on man, but it’s the business. Like I said, it’s the business. If that’s something that gets done, then that was just part of God’s plan, and you’ve got to keep on rolling.”

This is how these rumors should go. Players recognize general management will float their names anytime a better option arises and that same business approach should be taken from the other side. Right now, there seems to be a disconnect where players are expected to stay loyal while their ownership moves as they please. One side uses the “it’s just business” technique — the other is supposed to be a ride-or-die like Damian Lillard in Portland. Nice to see business moving forward without anyone getting in their feelings.

Cam Johnson hears all the KD trade rumors what people say about where he needs to improve. He talked about how he's handling all of that at his CJ23 Invitational 3-on-3 tournament ⬇️https://t.co/cIxCmLvctf — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) July 31, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot with their best player, Kevin Durant, still wanting a trade with his preferred landing spot being the Phoenix Suns. Nets ownership has said they would attempt to accommodate that wish to land in the desert, but they’re also expected to do what’s best for the organizations future. Is a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, plus a bunch of picks, enough to satisfy Brooklyn? Nets fans, at least on Twitter, don’t seem to think so.

As of now, the Suns are still trying to pry Durant from the Nets after having extended restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million contract. Most of their focus went to getting this deal done, so the team can now shift their focus to Cam Johnson’s value.

Johnson would be a solid get for the Nets after averaging 12.5 points on a career-high 42.5 percent from three-point range in 2022. A sharpshooter that fits like a glove alongside Ben Simmons, god forbid he ever steps foot on a court again. No one’s expecting a deal to get done, but whether it does or not, Cam Johnson’s ego isn’t taking a hit.