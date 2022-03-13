Suns’ Bismack Biyombo Pledges Salary Toward Opening New Hospital As Tribute To Late Father

Videos by OutKick

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is giving back to his home country of Congo by pledging his year’s salary toward providing the people with medical aid.

Biyombo first became a positive outreach for the people of Congo in 2020 when resources to combat COVID were still light.

His dedication toward being a source of help also stems from the influence of his late father, Francois Biyombo, who passed in 2020 due to COVID.

Biyombo’s donation this year will go toward building a hospital in the Congo in his father’s memory.

“My dad was everything to me,” Biyombo said. “My whole career, I always get a text message from my dad before the game. Sometimes it would be 3 a.m. over there, 4 a.m. in the Congo. And I’m like, ‘Dad, what are you doing up at this time?’ He was always checking on my game.”

The 29-year-old player previously spoke with USA Today on his commitment to bridge the gap with Congo’s basic access to resources.

“The goal in life is never to live forever, but to leave something that will live forever,” Biyombo said.

“The Congo is not a county where you can tell people to stay at home,” Biyombo commented.

“The population is roughly 80 million and about 70% of the population lives in poverty. They’re depending on daily pay. You can’t say, ‘Listen, I want you to stay at home.’ How is that going to work? That is the biggest fear for me.”

The charity started by Biyombo — the Bismack Biyombo Foundation — has helped the people of Congo “build schools and sports facilities, provide scholarships and improve health care in Congo,” as reported by Bleacher Report.

Back in January, Biyombo signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with Phoenix. He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings seventh overall in 2011.

The Suns are his fourth stop in the NBA, since his drafting, and currently sit atop the Western Conference (53-14).

