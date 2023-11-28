‘Sunny’ Of WWE Fame Sentenced To 17 Years Following Deadly DUI

Videos by OutKick

Former WWE diva Sunny was sentenced to 17 years in prison for her role in a fatal car crash in 2022, according to TMZ.

Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Sytch, initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to no contest in August after striking a deal with prosecutors. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and six other counts.

The judge ordered the 50 year old to serve eight years probation after her prison sentence. Her driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department (in Florida), two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light on March 25, 2022, when Sytch crashed into the rear end of the second car — causing the two front vehicles to collide. Responders took the driver of the second vehicle, Julian Lasseter, to a local hospital, where he later died.

Sytch reportedly had a blood alcohol content between 0.32 and 0.36 at the time of the wreck (four times the legal limit). Further testing also found THC in her system

The former Diva told police at the hospital she was unaware that she had been in a crash. She remembered making leftover burritos in her kitchen and drinking some vodka. But she could not say how much she drank.

Sytch already had six previous arrests for driving while intoxicated and related violations on her record, including one that carried an eight-month jail sentence.

Under the stage name Sunny, Sytch first rose to fame with WWE in the mid-1990s as the manager of The Bodydonnas. She left the WWE in 1998, but continued to work with the ECW and WCW.

WWE inducted Sytch into its Hall of Fame in 2011.

