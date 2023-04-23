Sunday Night Baseball Play on Mets vs. Giants

Videos by OutKick

Mets vs. Giants, 7:00 ET

Sunday Night Baseball doesn’t have quite the same attention that Sunday Night Football gets, or even some of the afternoon basketball games. But, I will say it is one of the few times that I will watch a game no matter what teams are playing. That doesn’t mean we have to have a bet in it because it is nationally televised, but I do have a play in this one.

If the Atlanta Braves didn’t exist, the Mets would be looking pretty great right now with their 14-8 start. Sadly, they have one of the best records in baseball and are still in just second within their own division. It is early, too early to be considering division winners, but this probably will be those two teams jockeying for position all season long. The Mets now play the Giants here on Sunday Night Baseball with a chance to win the series, or split it. They are sending out Tylor Megill to do their dirty work tonight. He’s been solid for them, essentially turning in five inning outings with only a couple of runs allowed in almost all four starts. You do have to wonder how the national game will impact him, if at all. The Giants hitters have a small but successful track record against him.

It is hard to imagine that just two years ago, the Giants were playing great baseball and in the playoffs. Now they are sitting at fourth within their own division and I don’t see much on this team that would lead me to believe they will improve over the course of this season. They have had very little success overall and haven’t even been able to get things together on their home turf. Now they are turning to Ross Stripling for a chance to try and split this four-game set with the Mets. The Giants have lost every game that he has appeared in this season. He’s also allowed multiple earned runs in three of the four games that he’s been in so far this year. The good news for San Francisco fans is that he’s also allowed just six hits in 49 at-bats to Mets hitters through his career.

Even if Stripling goes five innings in this game, I think the Mets are the better team, and priced at just -115 for the game, that’s the way I’ll play this one. I think Megill can get it done, and I like New York’s bullpen a lot more than I like the Giants ‘pen. Back Mets to win this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024