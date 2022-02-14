Sunday News Shows Ignore Hillary Clinton Spying on Donald Trump

Videos by OutKick

Special Counsel John Durham released a filing on Saturday that alleges the Hillary Clinton campaign paid a contractor to spy on Donald Trump, as both a candidate and president.

“Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an ‘inference’ and ‘narrative’ to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia,” reports Fox News.

While a massive story, Sunday morning news viewers are likely unaware the finding exists. According to NewsBusters, CBS’s Face The Nation, CNN’s State of the Union and ABC’s This Week each ignored the story. Not a single mention between the three programs.

And though Olympics coverage preempted NBC’s Meet the Press, we can confidently say Chuck Todd would have avoided the story as well. All four Sunday morning shows follow the same script, with the same tone and cadence.

NewsBusters says only Fox News discussed Durham’s probe on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, transcripts show CBS, CNN and ABC spent their mornings dissecting — what else? — the events of January 6.

The corporate press does not want to acknowledge the Durham probe after previously dismissing the allegations as conspiratorial.

Notably, in 2020, 60 Minutes shot down Trump’s claims that Democrats spied on him.

Another one for the “Trump was right” jar. pic.twitter.com/N0y4Skk2GK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 13, 2022

“There’s no real evidence,” said host Lesley Stahl. “This is ’60 Minutes.’ We can’t put on things we can’t verify.”

“This is 60 Minutes,” said the shill.

In December 2019, CNN’s Don Lemon called the Durham probe a “conspiracy theory.”

“Nothing happens and they just move on to the next conspiracy theory,” Lemon said. “It is never going to end and guess what? People who want to believe that BS are going to believe it.”

Ahh, how times have changed.

Hillary Clinton spied on Donald Trump. And the news media doesn’t want you to know that. In the end, Sunday was yet another nail in the coffin to the remaining credibility of the national press.